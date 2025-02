Rahul Gandhi's final assault against Kejriwal as Delhi votes to elect new govt

New Delhi: In a swipe at the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged people of Delhi to remember while voting who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics.

The former Congress president said people's vote for his party will protect their rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress.

Gandhi cast his ballot in the morning in the New Delhi constituency at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre.

With voting underway for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued an appeal to voters on X.

"My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Your every vote for the Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress," he said in his post in Hindi.

दिल्ली के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों-बहनों।



मैं आप सभी से अपील करता हूं कि आज वोट देने अवश्य जाएं।



कांग्रेस को दिया आपका एक-एक वोट आपके अधिकारों की रक्षा करेगा, संविधान को मजबूत करेगा और दिल्ली को प्रगति के पथ पर फिर से मोड़ेगा।



वोट देते समय याद रखें कि प्रदूषित हवा, गंदा पानी, टूटी…

"While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics?" the former Congress chief said.

Voting is underway for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.