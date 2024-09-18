Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT: Kharge to J-K voters

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged voters in Jammu and Kashmir to remember who is responsible for the "travesty" of downgrading a state to a Union Territory when they cast their vote.

Kharge asserted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a new era of true development and full statehood.

Voting began for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, as 24 constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers." Every single vote holds the power to shape the future and bring about an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment, the Congress president said.

"We appeal to all, especially first-time voters, to participate in this crucial election and be the catalysts for change," he said.

"For the first time ever, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, when you cast your vote, do remember who is responsible for this travesty," Kharge said.

"Let us unite and shape a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, where the voices of all citizens are heard," he added.

This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.

The Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- on August 5, 2019.

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives.

More than 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments -- eight in three districts of the Jammu region and 16 in four districts of the Kashmir valley.

The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the votes will be counted on October 8. PTI ASK RHL