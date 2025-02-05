Remembering Aga Khan IV: A friend of India, restorer of Humayun Tomb, Sundar Nursery

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) One of the greatest patrons of built heritage and the man behind the revival of decaying sites like Sundar Nursery and Humayun's Tomb, is how experts remembered Aga Khan IV, who died in Lisbon on Wednesday at the age of 88.

Aga Khan IV, a spiritual leader of the Ismaili Shia Muslim community, was known for his development work around the world, including India.

He was given the title of "His Highness" by Queen Elizabeth in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather the Aga Khan III unexpectedly made him heir to the family's 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.

The spiritual leader, who over the decades turned into a business magnate, became famed for building homes, hospitals and schools in developing countries.

His interests, however, extended to preserving and revival of cultural heritage across countries, including India, through the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC)-- a part of his main philanthropic organisation Aga Khan Development Network.

Under the trust's patronage, India saw the restoration of the 16th-century Humayun Tomb, a UNESCO world heritage site in Delhi, and the conservation of Sundar Nursery and the Qutb Shahi monuments in Hyderabad.

"Until a few years ago no one in India knew that something like Sundar Nursery existed. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has made a lot of such places accessible to people. So, yes, his Trust intervention has been quite beneficial to people. And the work of Aga Khan IV has been a very positive influence in India, especially in the field of built heritage," historian Irfan Habib told PTI.

The AKTC currently works in 30 countries and employs almost one lakh people.

The trust's India CEO Ratish Nanda, who has worked with the institute for almost three decades, described Aga Khan as an "incredible visionary" for whom the built heritage had always been a passion.

"He always believed the built heritage restoration can lead to overall improvement in the quality of life for historic communities and fulfil government's objectives. He really set the bar very very high. I don't think the world will ever see a patron like in built heritage. It is really the end of an era," Nanda said.

According to him, Aga Khan IV, who held citizenship in Canada, Britain, and Portugal, always had a special place for India in his heart.

This love, he added, could be gauged from the "gifts" he gave to the country on its 25th (Aga Khan Palace), 50th (restoration of Humayun Tomb gardens) and most recently on 75th birth anniversary (India's first sunken museum at Humayun Tomb).

Built in 1892 by Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III in Pune, the Aga Khan Palace, which was the site of imprisonment for Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi, and other leaders during the freedom struggle, was donated to India by the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

The palace currently houses Gandhi's memorial, and samadhis of Kasturba Gandhi and Mahadev Desai, his secretary, and archives of photos and portraits of Gandhi during the freedom struggle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on his death and described him as a visionary who dedicated his life to service and spirituality.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. He was a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. His contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment will continue to inspire several people," Modi said on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed their grief at his death.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter and several grandchildren. His successor has been designated in his will, which will be read in the presence of his family and religious leaders in Lisbon before the name is made public.

The successor is chosen from among his male progeny or other relatives, according to the Ismaili community's website. PTI MG MG VN VN