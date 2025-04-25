Remote sensing can play crucial role in farm sector: Himachal agri minister

Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) The remote sensing technology can play a crucial role in effectively addressing the challenges faced by the farm sector, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said on Friday.

He was addressing a training programme organised for agricultural officers at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun.

According to an official statement, Kumar said the Himachal Pradesh government has undertaken several innovative initiatives to strengthen the rural economy.

The state has launched the Him Krishi Yojana, under which activities have commenced in different clusters in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

A provision of Rs 154 crore has been made under the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project for the upliftment of farmers, which will promote agricultural mechanisation and the use of modern technology, he said.

The state government has also declared a support price of Rs 90 per kilogram for turmeric cultivated through natural farming methods.

He appreciated the activities conducted by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun and said that the training programmes organised by the institute would be fruitful to the farmers and horticulturists.

Further, he emphasised that remote sensing technology can be utilised for the development of the agricultural sector. PTI BPL SHW