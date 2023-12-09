Remote village in J-K’s Poonch to get road connectivity for the first time since Independence

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Awaiting road connectivity since Independence, locals of Chella Dhangri, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, will soon have their demand fulfilled, officials said.

Advertisment

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary on Saturday inspected the pace of work on the upcoming road connecting Chella Dhangri village to Atoli and towards the tehsil headquarters, an official said.

The villagers had been waiting for road connectivity to the nearby panchayats and beyond since Independence, the official said.

The residents of Chella Dhangri now hope for speedy completion of the project, he added.

Advertisment

Later, the deputy commissioner attended the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at Kenu Kalani panchayat in Sathra block which witnessed a large turnout of villagers and huge participation of officials from the district administration.

Choudhary said similar programmes are being conducted in every panchayat of the district to ensure that the unreached target beneficiaries are covered by all the schemes meant for them.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a nationwide outreach initiative aimed at informing and empowering citizens about the Central government’s flagship schemes and programmes. PTI TAS RPA