Remote work could promote balanced geographical development in India: Study

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Remote work has the potential to promote balanced geographical development in India by enabling organisations to hire employees from different locations and easing the strain on metropolitan cities, according to a new study.

The study, Work-from-Home: Benefits and Costs: An Exploratory Study in the Indian Context, was presented at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Higher Education Summit, a statement on Monday said.

The study was conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Delhi University's Faculty of Management Studies (FMS).

Based on responses from 115 individuals across industries such as information technology, consulting, education, and energy, it highlights the dual impact of remote work and hybrid models on organisations, employees, and the broader environment.

According to the study, remote work has allowed companies to save moderately on office rentals and client interaction costs. It has also shifted employee compensation structures by reducing commuting and accommodation expenses.

Employees, particularly caregivers and parents of young children, reported improved energy levels due to reduced commuting stress.

However, the model also highlighted challenges, including less effective communication, hindered teamwork and the erosion of organisational culture.

For employees, the flexibility of remote work was beneficial but came with its own set of drawbacks. Many respondents found it difficult to separate work from personal life, leading to stress, while others struggled with undisturbed workspaces at home, the study said.

The lack of traditional supervision methods such as attendance monitoring has necessitated a shift towards performance-based monitoring, with trust becoming a key factor in ensuring productivity, it adds.

On a broader scale, the study notes that remote work significantly reduces a company's carbon footprint, aiding organisations in meeting their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

However, it warns of potential long-term intangible losses, including weakened social and emotional bonds and diminished human capital within organisations. PTI SJJ HIG