Removal of Ahilyabai statue from Varanasi ghat unfortunate, govt must clarify stand: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jan 17 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday expressed concern over reports of the removal of a statue of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a visionary queen of the erstwhile Maratha kingdom, from Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the issue has sparked widespread anger among a large section of the society and demanded that the government clarify its stand.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, "The news of the removal of Ahilyabai Holkar's statue in Varanasi has not only sparked widespread discussion but has also caused considerable anger and resentment among a large section of the society." "The government should clarify its position on this highly unfortunate incident to avoid hurting people's faith and sentiments," she wrote.

The BSP chief's remarks come amid controversy surrounding a redevelopment drive at the historic Manikarnika Ghat earlier this week, which triggered protests by locals and members of Pal Samaj Samiti. The protesters have alleged that Varanasi's heritage was being damaged in the name of redevelopment, a charge rejected by the district administration.

Manikarnika Ghat, one of the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism, holds immense religious and cultural significance, and is believed to grant 'moksha', or liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

The district administration has maintained that the work is part of a redevelopment plan and no temple was demolished or damaged.

Earlier, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said that during excavation, some idols and artefacts were found and preserved, and would be reinstalled after the construction work is completed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Verma had also said that there appeared to be confusion regarding the redevelopment work.