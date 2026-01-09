Removal of debris from demolition site at Turkman Gate nearing completion: MCD

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Two days since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished alleged encroachment near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque in central Delhi's Turkman Gate, at least 350 truckloads of debris has been removed from the area, and the site will be cleared soon, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal, told PTI that at least 30 heavy-duty and dumper trucks from multiple zones across the city have been deployed for the clearance process.

"We have cleared majority of the debris; the remaining portion will be cleared soon," he said, adding that the corporation has allocated at least six gas cutters, 32 bulldozers, and multiple jackhammers for the exercise.

The official said the debris is being transported to four waste processing facilities, including the ones at Timarpur-Okhla and Shastri Park.

"We received support from various civic authorities, and the demolition and debris clearance process went smoothly," Agarwal said, adding that the corporation had also deployed two ambulances during the demolition.

Officials said Masjid and Mandir committees in the area supported the authorities in maintaining peace and carrying out the demolition.

In the early hours of Wednesday, an encroachment-removal drive was carried out near Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque in Turkman Gate, clearing more than 36,000 sq ft of illegally-occupied land after directions from the Delhi High Court.

Authorities said around 17 bulldozers, along with excavators and other heavy machinery were used in the demolition.

The situation soon spiralled into violence, with a mob allegedly hurling stones at the authorities, amid clashes between locals and police.

Five police personnel were injured in the violence, with the authorities deploying teargas shells to control the situation. PTI VBH ARB ARB