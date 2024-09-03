Removal of encroachments on lakes to be priority for govt: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said removal of encroachments on lakes and 'nalas' (drains) would be a priority for the state government in view of the damage caused by them.

At a review meeting with ministers and officials at Mahabubabad district Collectorate after visiting flood-hit areas, he asked officials across the state to prepare reports on encroachments on waterbodies like lakes.

"Let's take concrete measures to remove the encroachments by following the modalities. The government would take it as a special action plan. We will take the removal of encroachments on lakes and 'nalas' (drains) as a priority," he said.

He said it is an inexcusable crime to build houses, farmhouses or sell off land by encroaching on waterbodies like lakes.

Observing that such encroachments are causing bigger damage (by leading to flooding of residential localities) compared to nature's fury, he said the problem of occupying waterbodies illegally should be put to an end.

The state government has set up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA) to remove encroachments, he said.

There would be an adverse impact if "nature is attacked" for selfish gains, Reddy said, citing the examples of Uttarakhand or even Hyderabad.

He said a special drive would be initiated against encroachments on lakes across the state even if the encroachers are public representatives or influential people.

"I am giving directives to all district Collectorates in Telangana from here. If any lakes or 'nalas' (drains) are encroached in your area, you list them out. If there are any cases in courts, appoint lawyers to resolve them." Such encroachments have increased during the last 10 years compared to the times during undivided Andhra Pradesh. The encroachments cannot be spared any more, he said.

The CM asked the officials to prepare reports on the losses caused by the current spell of heavy rains and flooding and to take measures to check the spread of diseases after flood water receded.

The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents during the current spell of heavy rains and flooding, Reddy said.

The state government has written to the Centre urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see the damage caused by the heavy rains. The government has put the damage due to the downpour at over Rs 5,000 crore and sought immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre, he said.

Taking exception to BRS 'attack on the government on the flood relief measures, the CM said opposition leader and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is "not to be seen", while the latter's son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao is on a visit to the US.

At least 16 people have died in various rain-related incidents due to the heavy rains since Saturday last. PTI SJR KH