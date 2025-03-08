Removal of Jathedars seems an act of vengeance, says Mann

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday condemned the removal of two Jathedars (heads) of the Akal Takht and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, saying it seems an act of 'badlakhori' (vengeance).

The Akal Takht in Amritsar and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in Rupanagar district are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.

Mann's reaction came a day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the organisation responsible for the management of gurdwaras, removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht Jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

The SGPC appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the new Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. He would also serve as the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, until an appointment is made.

Responding to a question on the SGPC's move, Mann said, "Look, this is a religious matter. What should have happened is that politics learn from the religion. But what is happening is that politics is teaching the religion." Speaking on the sidelines of an event to flag off a batch of school principals for training in Singapore, Mann also stressed that the general elections of the SGPC should be held.

Referring to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said, "You accepted all your mistakes and even undertook 'tankhah' (religious punishment). Now you say we will remove the Jathedars. It seems an act of badlakhori." The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on December 2 last year had pronounced religious punishment for SAD leaders including Badal, for the "mistakes" committed by the political party and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh were part of the five Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy) who had pronounced the edict.

Giani Harpreet Singh was removed from the services as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib on February 10.

The SGPC on Friday removed Giani Raghbir Singh as Akal Takht Jathedar and said in the face of growing challenges, his leadership was deemed "inadequate in guiding the 'Panth' (Sikh community)" and his "inconsistent approach weakened the 'Panthic' unity." Giani Harpreet Singh had on Friday condemned the removal of the other two Jathedars, saying it is a "black day" for the Sikh community.

Several political leaders had also criticised the move, saying some leaders have "openly challenged" the Akal Takht for "political interests."