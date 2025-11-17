Removal of Shivaji bust from tehsildar's office triggers protests in Pune

Pune, Nov 17 (PTI) The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the premises of a government office in Pune triggered protests by various organisations on Monday, who alleged that it had been part of a heritage structure.

The bust of the Maratha king was removed from the premises of the tehsildar's office in the Shukrawar Peth area of the city on Saturday.

The administration, however, clarified that as the office was being shifted to another site, the bust was removed respectfully, and it will be reinstalled in the new premises.

"The bust was removed on Saturday night. The building is a heritage structure, and despite this, the bust was removed. Were necessary permissions obtained for the removal?" said Sanjay More, the president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune city unit.

Several organisations staged a protest outside the tehsildar's office.

Speaking to reporters, tehsildar Archana Nikam said that the bust was removed respectfully since the office is being relocated to the new premises, and it will be reinstalled with due honour.

"We obtained necessary permissions from the collector's office and followed all processes for the removal. The bust was handed over to the Public Works Department, and it will be reinstalled respectfully," she said, clarifying that the tehsildar's office was not a heritage structure. PTI SPK ARU