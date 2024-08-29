Remove encroachments at Kanpur stadium before India-B'desh match: Adityanath

Kanpur (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to remove encroachments around the Green Park stadium here to ensure a hassle-free experience for the upcoming India-Bangladesh cricket match in September.

Addressing a review meeting with officials, Adityanath emphasized the importance of sports and said that special attention be given to the prestigious Green Park Stadium.

According to a statement, he directed the officials to remove any illegal encroachments around the stadium to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the upcoming India-Bangladesh match in September.

He also instructed the Smart City Mission and the Sports Department to expedite repair work at the stadium.

At the meeting at Naveen Auditorium, he emphasised the importance of promptly addressing citizens' issues at the local level and, if necessary, resolving them at the government level through the Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate.

Adityanath also issued directives for a special cleanliness campaign in the densely populated Sisamau assembly constituency. He stressed the need for proper arrangements for street lighting, fogging, sanitization, and pure drinking water, and mandated that road repairs be completed within 15 days, without fail.

He instructed that stray cattle in urban areas should be sent to shelter homes and not be seen roaming the streets. He also called for the development of a city forest along the banks of the Ganga.

Adityanath emphasised the need to create a network of smart roads in the city by utilising land acquired through government schemes, to minimize public inconvenience.

He also urged the Kanpur Development Authority to expedite the completion of mapping work and take strict action to prevent the development of illegal colonies, ensuring a crackdown on land mafia.

Adityanath said there should be no illegal vehicle stands in the city, and proper multi-level parking facilities should be ensured.

E-rickshaws should be assigned different colours, and their routes must be clearly defined.

He said that stringent actions should be taken against any police personnel found involved in corrupt practices, including dismissal from service while directing to enhance patrolling and foot patrolling in the city. PTI ABN HIG