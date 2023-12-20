Remove encroachments from Bazaar Sitaram, Ajmeri Gate market area roads, Delhi mayor tells officials

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday directed civic officials to clear encroachments from roads of the Bazaar Sitaram and Ajmeri Gate market areas.

She said this during an inspection of Ward 78 -- Bazaar Sitaram -- of the City Sadar Paharganj Zone and gave instructions for necessary improvements in civic facilities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

Footpaths in the area should be made encroachment free. From now, toilets should be cleaned thrice a day so that locals do not face problems, the mayor said.

Toilet units should be covered so that passersby are not inconvenienced, she said.

The MCD school building in Bansi Koyle Wali Gali should also be repaired, she added.

Oberoi also heard the locals' grievances during an inspection at Chawri Bazaar. They informed the mayor about the filth spreading from toilets along the streets.

She directed the officials that this problem should be resolved as soon as possible.

The mayor said the urinals should be cleaned on a regular interval.

Oberoi also directed the officials to ensure that roads of Bazaar Sitaram and Ajmeri Gate market areas are made encroachment-free. The roads should be made walkable so that shopkeepers and shoppers do not face problems. PTI KND SZM