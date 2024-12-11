Remove encroachments from land of poor, teach bullies a lesson: UP CM tells officials

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials to remove encroachments on the land of the poor and take stringent legal action against the encroachers, ensuring justice to the victims.

He emphasised that land mafias and bullies, who exploit the weak, must not be spared under any circumstances, according to an official statement.

"With a zero-tolerance policy, the government is committed to ensuring strict legal action against such offenders and justice to all," he said during the Janata Darshan held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the Gorakhnath temple premises.

The chief minister instructed officials to take swift action in cases of land encroachment. He interacted with the public and referred their applications to the officials concerned for their resolution, it said.

He assured people that the government is committed to addressing the issues of every victim and everyone will receive justice. People from the neighbouring districts also attended the Janata Darshan, according to the statement.

During the meeting, several women raised concerns about land grabbing by the mafia and criminals.

Chief Minister Adityanath assured them that the land mafia would be taught a "stern lesson", adding that "no one would be allowed to displace the weak or poor" as long as he is in power.

He instructed the administration and police officers present there to identify those illegally occupying land and take action against them, the statement added. PTI KIS MNK MNK MNK