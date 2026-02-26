Remove encroachments within 10 km of border with Nepal: Shah tells officials in Bihar

Araria, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called for a detailed plan of action for removing "encroachments" in areas close to the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, underscoring the vulnerability of the region to "infiltration".

The directions were issued at a meeting held at the Araria collectorate, attended by administrative and police officers from six other border districts -- West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sitamarhi, Kishanganj and Madhubani.

Also present at the meeting were Nityanand Rai, the Union Minister of State for Home, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Shah launched projects worth over Rs 175 crore of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Sikti block of Araria, where he expressed concern over "infiltration", "demographic changes" and "encroachments (atikraman)" in border areas.

The home minister, who arrived in Bihar on Wednesday, said, "During the three days, we shall try to come up with a detailed plan of action for removing all encroachments within 10 km of the border. This would be achieved through concerted efforts of the Union Home Ministry, DMs, SPs and other officials of the affected districts".

The meeting at the Araria Collectorate was followed by another, which saw Shah reviewing the implementation of the Vibrant Village 2, a 100 per cent centrally funded programme which is aimed at developing rural areas situated close to the "international land borders".

Shah is scheduled to wind up his three-day tour of Bihar on Friday, when he is likely to hold a meeting with officials in the adjoining district of Purnea before boarding his return flight.