Remove illegal encroachments on govt land immediately: UP CM to officials in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Asserting that no illegal occupation of government property would be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials in Varanasi to remove all encroachments from state land immediately and ensure that land belonging to the poor remains protected.

The chief minister issued these directives while reviewing development and law and order with district officials.

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of development projects and law and order with police and administrative officials at the Circuit House auditorium, according to an official statement.

Emphasising prompt resolution of revenue disputes, the chief minister said, "Remove illegal encroachments from government lands immediately and ensure that land belonging to the poor remains free from encroachment." He directed that essential services such as the issuance of residence, income and caste certificates be made available through the Gram Panchayat Secretariat.

The chief minister stressed that all necessary public facilities should be provided at the municipal corporation's zonal offices to prevent any form of public inconvenience or harassment.

He instructed officials to ensure the timely disposal of applications received through the IGRS and CM Helpline, as well as conducting random checks and on-site visits to verify progress. He also emphasised that no complaints should remain pending.

Highlighting the need for public welfare infrastructure, the chief minister instructed officials to construct as many Kalyan Mandapams as possible with the cooperation of public representatives, so that these venues can serve the daughters of poor and underprivileged families for weddings and other social events. He directed that the development in the outer wards and slum areas be expedited.

He called for better roads, adequate sanitation and improved drainage systems to enhance the overall quality of life for citizens. The chief minister also asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to launch a special drive to ensure all roads are made pothole-free.

Stressing the importance of security and public order, the chief minister instructed continuous monitoring of social media and strict action against those spreading rumours.

He emphasised swift responses from the administration, police and relevant departments to any incidents or complaints, while maintaining constant communication with the public. He directed heightened vigilance and security at border areas, strict monitoring of criminal activities and cow smuggling, and the installation of additional CCTV cameras for enhanced safety.

The chief minister further directed the divisional commissioner and district magistrate to conduct monthly reviews of the GST Department. He instructed officials to maintain special vigilance during upcoming festivals, ensuring adequate police presence across the district.

He emphasised that all ongoing development projects must be completed within the stipulated timeframe and with high standards of quality.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali, emphasising that the celebrations should be truly memorable and exceptional.

He instructed that all obstacles delaying the Freight Village Project be resolved immediately to expedite its progress. Stressing the importance of renewable energy, he called for the smooth implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and the installation of as many solar panels as possible.

The chief minister further directed officials to focus on the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Varuna and Assi rivers, as well as ensuring the cleanliness of ghats, streets and roads ahead of Diwali and Dev Deepawali.

He instructed that the Dal Mandi road construction work be completed in a mission mode. In view of the festive season, he ordered effective traffic management, deployment of Home Guards alongside the civil police and foot patrolling in markets to maintain order and safety.

The chief minister also directed the municipal corporation to ensure regular cleaning of roads, streets, sewers, urinals and toilets across all wards, with dedicated caretakers assigned for maintenance.

Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam presented a detailed briefing on the preparations for Dev Deepawali. Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal shared updates on the district's law and order situation, its rank in the state and actions taken against cow smugglers and cybercrime.

He also provided details on Operation Conviction and activities under Mission Shakti 5.0.

ADG Zone Piyush Mordia elaborated on the progress of Mission Shakti 5.0, actions against cow smuggling and illegal liquor trade, advancements in e-evidence collection, Operation Trinetra, foot patrolling and public hearings conducted across all nine districts of the zone.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar briefed the chief minister on the district's development projects, noting that 128 projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore are currently underway. He informed that Ring Road Phase 2 is scheduled for completion by June 2026.

The chief minister instructed that the construction work at the under-construction Pandeypur Medical College be expedited by increasing manpower, according to the statement. PTI KIS KSS KSS