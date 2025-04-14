Remove security of those giving statements to provoke tension in society: Brij Bhushan Singh

Gonda (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday demanded the immediate withdrawal of government security provided to individuals who, he alleged, provoke communal or caste-based tensions through their statements.

The former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairperson specifically targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman for terming historical figure Rana Sanga as a "traitor".

Talking to PTI at his residence in Bishnoharpur, Singh alleged that Suman's controversial comments were part of a "deliberate political agenda" and urged the government to formulate a clear policy on who should be granted security.

"Those who fan communal or caste-based tensions by making unnecessary remarks on religion, caste or great personalities must not be given state protection," Singh said.

"Whether such 'bayanveer' (motor mouth) is Hindu or Muslim, anyone causing social discord should not receive the privilege of government security," he said.

Citing past examples, Singh said, "I remember when Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra was assaulting North Indians, including students, rickshaw pullers, and street vendors, he continued to receive government protection. That protection often emboldens such individuals to make more inflammatory remarks." Calling for accountability, Singh said if Suman makes such statements, he should manage his security.

"If I make any such comment that disturbs communal harmony, my security should also be withdrawn. The same should apply to members of outfits like Karni Sena," he said.

The former MP also criticised the growing trend of targeting revered historical figures to stir controversies for political mileage.

"Some people are deliberately trying to tarnish the image of great personalities to incite conflict. This is a dangerous pattern that directly attacks national unity. It has become a political tool," he said.

Singh emphasised that the central government must review such cases immediately and revoke the security cover of those responsible for divisive remarks.

"Until this 'security game' ends, these inflammatory statements will continue. People underestimate the serious consequences of such statements which lead to loss of national property and damage to social harmony," he added.

He said those who speak irresponsibly must be prepared to face the consequences of their words and that this issue goes beyond political boundaries. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS