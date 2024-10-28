Removed from service last year, civil defence volunteers to be deployed for pollution control

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Delhi government will deploy 10,000 civil defence volunteers, who were terminated from service last year while working as bus marshals, to aid in implementing measures related to mitigation of pollution, Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday.

Atishi, in a press conference, said they will be deployed alongside teams from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Transport Department among others.

In a meeting, officials strategised the role of civil defence volunteers and bus marshals across the city to help tackle air pollution, Atishi said.

The collaborative approach aims to leverage multiple teams and resources to effectively monitor and mitigate pollution levels, she said.

The chief minister said the registration of the 10,000 civil defence volunteers will be done next week, after which, they will be assigned duties for the next four months.

The 10,000 civil defence volunteers working as bus marshals were removed in November last year. In a recent Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting it was decided to deploy them for various anti-pollution measures for four months.