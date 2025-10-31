Removing Article 370 was a true tribute to Sardar Patel: UP CM

Lucknow, Oct 31(PTI) Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that "removing Article 370 was a true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel." On the occasion, the CM inaugurated the 'Run for Unity' here and paid floral tributes to Patel's statue to commemorate the leader's birth anniversary, also known as 'National Unity Day.' "On this National Unity Day, let us pledge to strengthen India's unity and integrity by rising above caste, language, religion, and region," he said in an official statement.

Referring to Patel's legacy, the Chief Minister said the Iron Man of India united 563 princely states into the Republic of India after independence and foiled British conspiracies.

"When the princely states of Hyderabad and Junagadh refused to merge with India, Sardar Patel first adopted the path of dialogue. However, when the nation's integrity was threatened, he took tough decisions to secure India's unity," he said.

Adityanath asserted that there could be "no compromise with India's integrity." He added, "By removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi has realised the vision of a united India that Sardar Patel envisioned. This is a true tribute to him." He noted that under Modi's leadership, the nation has since 2014 followed the tradition of honouring great personalities who contributed to uniting India.

"Today, the 'Run for Unity' campaign is being conducted at more than 600 locations across the country to instil patriotism and unity among youth," he said.

Adityanath said that 'Run for Unity' events were held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, with participation from lakhs of youth, students, officials, and citizens. "This is not just a race, but a symbol of India's unity, integrity, and social harmony," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, and several MLAs attended the event.

Earlier, in a post on X, the CM paid tribute to Sardar Patel and greeted citizens on National Unity Day.