Removing inferiority complex from people's mind is PM Modi's biggest achievement: Shah

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) Removing the inferiority complex from the minds of 140 crore Indians and instilling self-confidence among them has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

He said that 29 countries have so far conferred their highest civilian honours on Modi, adding that the Prime Minister’s ability to find lasting solutions to complex problems makes him a “great leader”.

Shah was addressing a gathering near Ahmedabad ahead of “Namotsav”, a musical multimedia show based on the life of Prime Minister Modi.

He said that when India completed 75 years of Independence in 2021, Modi had called upon the nation to work towards making India the leading country in the world by the time it marks the centenary of its independence.

"Everyone joined that campaign on Modi's call. Modi removed the inferiority complex, born out of years of slavery, from the minds of the countrymen and instilled self-confidence in them. I believe this is the biggest achievement of Prime Minister Modi," Shah said, adding that only someone who has never been affected by feelings of inferiority can accomplish such a task.

He said Modi no longer needs any publicity because whenever Indians land in a foreign country, people ask them, "Are you from Modi’s India?" "Twenty-nine countries have so far conferred their highest civilian honour on Modi. I am not aware of any other head of state who has received such recognition. Such a personality inspires many others," said Shah, the Gandhinagar MP.

Some people become leaders due to destiny, while some rise to the highest position on their policies, he said.

"Destiny can also bring a person down, and policies can be right or wrong. However, among all the leaders I have seen, Modi is the only one who reached the top because of his good intentions, dedication, and strong will.

"Although he witnessed abject poverty during his childhood, he never harbored any bitterness like many others do. Instead, he chose the path of poor people's welfare," said Shah.

Shah said nearly 27 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the 11 years since Modi assumed office, calling it a world record. "This is what makes Modi, who was born into a poor family, a great leader," he added.

He said that under Modi’s leadership, India achieved several difficult goals, including the construction of the Ram Temple, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the abrogation of Article 370, the enactment of a law against triple talaq, and decisive action against terrorism through surgical and air strikes, and Operation Sindoor.

Despite being in power for so many years- first as the chief minister of Gujarat and now as the prime minister- Modi does not own even a room, Shah said.

"Forget about a house, he does not own even a room. He lives such a transparent life. Though he does not own a house, he built 4 crore houses for the homeless during the last 10 years," said Shah.

Before this event, Shah attended "Yuva Business Mahasammelan" organised by Vishv Umiya Foundation in the city.

Addressing young entrepreneurs at the event, Shah said there is no dearth of opportunities for businessmen under Modi's leadership.

"From just 500 startups in 2014, India today has 2.06 lakh startups, which created nearly 18 lakh permanent jobs for our countrymen," the Union minister added.