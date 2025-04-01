Renaming an attempt to cover up governance failures: Mayawati

Lucknow, April 1 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday criticised the trend of renaming districts, cities and institutions by BJP governments in states, calling it an example of "narrow-minded politics" aimed at covering up governance failures.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Like the SP government in UP, the BJP governments of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been changing names of districts, cities and institutions.

"It is not governance through the rule of law but a very worrying narrow-minded politics to cover up their failures based on hatred and discrimination." She emphasised that during the four BSP governments between 1995 and 2012, multiple welfare schemes were introduced and new districts, tehsils, hospitals and universities were established with new names, but no existing names were changed.

She urged the current governments to take lessons from this approach.

Mayawati's remarks come amid an ongoing debate over the changing of names of various places and institutions in different states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had on Monday announced the renaming of 11 places in Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts after Hindu deities, icons, mythological characters and prominent BJP and RSS leaders. PTI ABN RT RT