Renaming Port Blair embodies PM Modi's vision of reclaiming 'our historical identity': Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Renaming of Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of erasing colonial legacies and reclaiming "our historical identity", BJP national president JP Nadda said on Friday, calling the move a "significant step".

His comment came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced renaming of Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as Sri Vijaya Puram.

Hailing the move, Nadda said in a post on X, "The decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's vision of erasing colonial legacies and reclaiming our historical identity." The previous name carried echoes of colonial rule but every mention of Sri Vijaya Puram will now serve as a tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought to dismantle the shackles of colonial oppression, he said.

"This renaming marks a significant step towards embracing a future free from colonial imprints," the BJP chief added. PTI PK PK SZM