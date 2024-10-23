Renewal of Kartarpur corridor agreement 'significant step' towards honouring spiritual aspirations of Sikhs: Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the renewal of the agreement between India and Pakistan on the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is "significant step" towards honouring the spiritual aspirations of the Sikh community.

The external affairs ministry on Tuesday announced that India and Pakistan have renewed the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for the next five years.

In view of the continued requests of the pilgrims regarding the removal of USD 20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan not to levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims, the ministry said in a statement.

In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "In a significant step towards honoring the spiritual aspirations of our Sikh brothers and sisters, the Modi government has extended the agreement on the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for an additional five years." "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has prioritized initiatives that celebrate and promote our nation’s vibrant cultural and religious heritage," the Union minister said.

This "extension" of agreement not only reflects the Modi government's commitment to enhancing spiritual journeys but also ensures that devotees can visit Sri Kartarpur Sahib "with the dignity they deserve", he added. PTI PK ZMN