Renewed push for infrastructure growth in J-K with 61 projects worth Rs 4.12 lakh crore: Chief secy

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday said the Union territory is undergoing a new wave of infrastructure growth, with projects worth lakhs of crores being implemented across sectors such as connectivity, power, health and social security.

"There are projects running into lakhs of crores being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. The pace of development in recent years has accelerated significantly and this momentum will continue," Dulloo told PTI in an interview here.

Outlining the government's development roadmap, he said the total cost of 61 development works currently on the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) list is Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

"It covers sectors such as connectivity, energy and social infrastructure. Of these, 15 projects worth Rs 69,000 crore have been completed, while the remaining 46 projects involving Rs 3.43 lakh crore are under execution," he said.

The chief secretary said railway connectivity to the Kashmir Valley has been as a key achievement, with train services operational on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line following completion of the Chenab rail bridge, and allied projects are progressing steadily.

"Once dream project (rail link to Kashmir) has been fulfilled under the leadership of the prime minister. Several major road projects, tunnels and alternate connectivity corridors are also underway, including the Sadhna Pass tunnel to improve access to border and remote areas in North Kashmir," he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, projects worth around Rs 4,300 crore are being implemented to strengthen rural connectivity, with additional proposals sent to the Centre, he added.

In the power sector, Dulloo said projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) are aimed at reducing transmission and distribution losses and improving supply in far-flung areas. "Power generation projects are also being fast-tracked to support long-term growth," he said.

On hydropower projects, Dulloo said keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance has removed earlier restrictions. "All those restrictions have gone. This will help fast-track projects like Pakal Dul and Kishanganga," he said. The chief secretary further said incentive packages have attracted major business groups to Jammu and Kashmir. "Once these initiatives become fully operational, we will see substantial outcomes on the ground," he said.

Highlighting progress in health and urban development, Dulloo said critical care blocks, new hospitals and medical colleges are coming up, alongside expansion of health services through tele-ICU (remote intensive care units) and tele-radiology.

"Our focus is now on delivering advanced healthcare services at district hospitals and secondary-care institutions," he said.

In education, he said technology-driven monitoring systems and model schools under the scheme are expected to significantly improve learning outcomes.

Terming 2026 a "concrete engine of growth", Dulloo said emphasis on tourism, industry, agriculture, skills and employment generation is key to tackling unemployment and preventing social issues. "This approach will deliver long-term social and economic benefits," he asserted.

Highlighting the role of the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation platform, Dulloo said it has emerged as a powerful instrument for fast-tracking big-ticket projects. "It helps resolve long-pending issues, remove bottlenecks and ensure timely execution through close Centre-UT coordination," he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as among top-performing regions nationally.

Dulloo said the introduction of new criminal laws and labour reforms stand out as the most significant policy interventions impacting the Union territory in 2026.

"One of the most important policy interventions has been the introduction of the new criminal laws, which represent one of the biggest reforms across the country," Dulloo said.

He said major labour reforms have also been implemented, including bringing contract workers in the private sector under a more structured framework through the labour codes.

"These are major reforms in themselves. Besides, several new policies have been introduced and more are expected in the future. New projects and schemes are also being launched, and our consistent effort is to ensure that their benefits reach the people and are effectively implemented on the ground," he said.

Referring to the issue of migrants, Dulloo said it remains a matter of national concern, with many aspiring to return to the Union territory. He said government policies on relief, rehabilitation and social integration are aimed at delivering tangible outcomes and supporting the dignified return and reintegration of migrants into society.