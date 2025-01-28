Advertisment
National

Renews pact with Indonesian Coast Guard: ICG

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday said it renewed an agreement with the Indonesian Coast Guard on cooperation for maritime safety and security for a period of three years.

India and Indonesia resolved to boost their maritime security cooperation during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's four-day recent visit to New Delhi.

Subianto was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

"In a significant step towards furthering India-Indonesia comprehensive bilateral relations, the Indian Coast Guard and the Indonesia Coast Guard (Badan Keamanan Laut Republik Indonesia - BAKAMLA) renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation for a period of three years," the ICG said in a statement. PTI MPB KVK KVK

