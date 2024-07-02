Renovated 'heritage hut' inaugurated in Kargil ahead of Vijay Diwas

Kargil, Jul 2 (PTI) A recently renovated 'heritage hut’ was inaugurated here on Tuesday on the sidelines of a bike rally ahead of 25th 'Vijay Diwas' commemoration to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war, officials said.

The Vijay Diwas celebrations are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil from July 24 to 26.

The Kargil 'heritage hut', opened for tourists by the Army in June last year, now features vintage mine-protected vehicles such as 'Rakshak' and 'Cassiper', the officials said.

It also has an "I Love India" selfie point with the iconic backdrop of Randhawa top, standing at an elevation of 13,620 feet, symbolising the strength and resilience of the armed forces, they added.

Randhawa Top, also known as 'point 13620', holds significant strategic and historical importance in the Kargil region. This peak has been a focal point in the Indo-Pak conflicts, witnessing battles in all four wars between India and Pakistan in the past over seven decades.

Senior Army officer Brigadier Jaideep Chanda inaugurated the heritage hut after participating in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the old Kargil memorial in honour of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation while defending Kargil since 1947.

The memorial features plaques and inscriptions that detail the heroic deeds of the soldiers in all four battles fought with Pakistan during 1947-99.

In a tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army, a commemorative bike rally was organised on the occasion from old Kargil Memorial to Randhawa Top, an official said, adding that the rally was organised by the Army in collaboration with a private company and an NGO.

The bike rally, spanning approximately 35 kilometres, was flagged off by Brigadier Chanda to Randhawa Top which is now home to a memorial where wreath-laying ceremonies are held to honour the fallen soldiers, the official said.

He said it also features a selfie point, offering visitors a chance to capture memories with the iconic peak in the background.

Participants of the bike rally included officers and men from the 'forever in operations' division, dignitaries from the civil administration, including the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, ex- servicemen, and enthusiastic bikers from the local community, the official said.

Upon reaching Randhawa Top, the participants engaged in another wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, followed by the inauguration of a selfie point, he said.

The bike rally served not only as a prelude to the grand celebrations of 25 glorious years of Kargil 'Vijay Diwas' but also as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and indomitable spirit of soldiers, the official said.