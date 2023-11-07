Renovated Kala Academy in Goa to reopen on Nov 10

Panaji, Nov 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will on November 10 inaugurate the renovated Kala Academy building, a prominent cultural centre run by the state government in Panaji, state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The renovation work of the Kala Academy was underway since 2021. The building will be once again opened for the general public and will also host the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Gaude told PTI.

The IFFI would be held from November 20 to 28 this year.

In July this year, a slab of an open air auditorium under repairs at the Kala Academy building collapsed.

Gaude said the work of restoring the open air auditorium will continue, but the remaining part of the building is ready for use. PTI RPS GK