Renovation of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple idol to begin, work to span four years

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (PTI) Renovation of the centuries-old, 18-foot-long idol of the principal deity at the sprawling Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple will begin soon, with sources saying the delicate process is expected to take at least four years.

Along with the main idol, about 30 companion deity idols will also be renovated, sources said on Friday.

The renovation of Anantha Padmanabha—Lord Vishnu in a reclining posture on the serpent Anantha—will be led by senior sculptors A R Durai Krishna Swamy and Thirukoshtiyoor Madhavan.

An agreement was signed earlier in the day between the temple’s managing committee and the sculptors, formally marking the start of the project.

Temple sources said the idol, made of the complex amalgam kadusarkara yogam, contains 12,008 salagramas.

The present idol was built in 1730 during the reign of Marthanda Varma, founder of the Travancore kingdom.

Nearly 296 years later, it is set to undergo its first major renovation—a rare and historic moment for the temple and its devotees.

Lord Padmanabhaswamy is revered as the guardian deity of the Travancore royal family.

Officials said the work requires extreme care as it involves the original idol.

Unlike routine maintenance, the renovation will be carried out in phases, following traditional methods and rituals to preserve the sanctity of the deity. Specialists in ancient temple craftsmanship will undertake the work.

Sources said inscriptions related to the idol’s original construction can still be seen in parts of the temple, including the Abhisravana Mandapam and the Ottakkal Mandapam, underscoring its historical importance.

Temple authorities said all religious practices will continue as per established traditions, with arrangements to minimise disruption to devotees.

The long timeline reflects the complexity of preparing kadusarkara yogam and the need to follow age-old techniques with patience and precision.

Kadusarkara yogam is a traditional sacred mixture made from natural materials such as herbs, lime, jaggery, and binding agents, used to create temple idols.

It is known for its durability and is believed to preserve the spiritual and physical integrity of ancient idols.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is one of the most revered temples of Lord Vishnu in the country. PTI TGB SSK