Renowned author Rose Kerketta dies in Ranchi

Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) Eminent writer and tribal rights activist Rose Kerketta breathed her last here on Thursday, a family member said.

Kerketta, 85, was suffering from various ailments after contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic phase.

She is survived by son Sonal Prabhanjan and daughter Vandana Tete.

"My mother passed away around 10.30 am. She has been bed-ridden since 2023 and had almost stopped eating for the last 10 days," Tete told PTI.

Kerketta's collection of stories 'Pagha Jori-Jori Re Ghato' was among her popular literary creations.

She is credited with enriching Hindi and Kharia languages. Kerketta also translated Premchand's stories into Kharia.

Kerketta was born in Jharkhand's Simdega district, where she was a Hindi teacher before coming to Ranchi.

"Rose Kerketta through her stories beautifully brought out the culture, value system, life and world view of the tribal community... Reading her stories, one could instantly connect with day to day life of the community. This tribal life today is almost dead due to socio-political and economic changes that has come into the tribal society in the last four decades," said author Prof Santosh Kiro.

Kiro, who has authored books like 'Life and Times of Jaipal Singh Munda', said Kerketta’s stories are in reality the cultural history of the tribal community.

She worked as a bridge between Hindi and Kharia languages, Kiro said.

Recalling the contributions of Kerketta, her colleagues said she had launched a crusade against evil practices like 'witch hunting'. PTI NAM RBT