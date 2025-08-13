Renowned Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee dies at 88

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) Veteran Bengali actor Basanti Chatterjee, who featured in over 100 films, including critically acclaimed movies like 'Thagini' and 'Manjari Opera', died at her residence here, family members said.

Chatterjee, 88, who was suffering from cancer for a long time, breathed her last on Tuesday night.

In a career spanning over five decades, she also acted in popular films like 'Alo', ‘Ami Shey O Sakha’ and TV serials 'Bhutu', 'Boron' and 'Durga Durgeshari', to name a few.

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, "Her death is an irreparable loss to the world of cinema and stage. My deepest condolence to her next of kin.” Chatterjee had earlier spent months in the ICCU of a hospital here before being discharged, as doctors advised that she be kept at home under the supervision of nurses, a spokesperson of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum said.

Her last television appearance was in the serial 'Gita LLB', during the filming of which she fell seriously ill.

Chatterjee had also been a regular in stage plays during her younger days.

Condoling her death, actor Bhaswar Chatterjee said, "She had been experiencing a lot of physical pain lately." He said that despite falling health and advanced age, her craft was irreplaceable. PTI SUS MNB RBT