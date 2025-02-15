Renowned Bengali singer Pratul Mukhopadhyay dies at 82

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) Renowned Bengali singer and songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay died on Saturday following a prolonged illness, a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department said.

Mukhopadhyay was 82 and is survived by his wife.

His mortal remains were accorded full state honours at Rabindra Sadan Cultural Complex in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, before being donated to a hospital.

He was known for songs highlighting social issues and singing them without the accompaniment of musical instruments.

Condoling Mukhopadhyay's death, Governor C V Ananda Bose said, "We are saddened by the demise of legendary Bengali singer-songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay, known for his iconic songs like 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore'." "His profound contributions to Bengali music will forever resonate in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

The chief minister, accompanied by her cabinet colleague Aroop Biswas and director Goutam Ghose, paid floral tributes to Mukhopadhyay's mortal remains.

She was present as a Kolkata Police contingent gave a gun salute to the mortal remains of the Mukhopadhyay.

The CM, who had visited Mukhopadhyay at state-run SSKM Hospital a couple of days ago, expressed her deep grief over the demise of the singer.

She extended her condolences to the singer's family and the innumerable fan followers.

Recalling her last visit at the hospital, Banerjee said, "Despite being in serious condition, he waved his hand when I called him 'Pratul da'." "His absence will be sorely felt in the International Mother Language Day function on February 21 this year. I had once told him that without you any Bhasha Divas celebration would be incomplete. His loss is irreparable. The doctors at SSKM tried their best but could not save him," Banerjee said, adding she had been regularly in touch with his doctors since he was hospitalised.

As Mukhopadhyay had pledged to donate his body for medical purposes, the mortal remains were taken to the SSKM Hospital's Anatomy Department from Rabindra Sadan.

Mukhopadhyay, writer and singer of the famous 'Ami Banglay Gan Gai' and 'Dinga Bhashao Sagore', was suffering from pancreatic ailments and other old age-related health issues and was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital.

"His condition was not improving following a surgery and this morning he breathed his last," an official said.

A couple of days ago, Mukhopadhyay was shifted to the ITU following a deterioration of his health condition, he said. PTI SCH SUS RG ACD