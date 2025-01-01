Renowned Botanist K S Manilal dies at 86

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) Eminent botanist and Padmashree awardee K S Manilal, celebrated for translating the ancient Latin text "Hortus Malabaricus" into English and Malayalam, died following age-related ailments, family sources said here on Wednesday.

He was 86.

He was not keeping well for some time and breathed his last at a private hospital here, they said.

Kattungal Subrahmanyan Manilal, popularly known as K S Manilal, was a former head of the Department of Botany at the University of Calicut.

His decades-long contributions to botany, particularly his efforts to translate Hortus Malabaricus, a 17th century botanical treatise documenting the rich flora of Malabar region (south-western coast of India) into English and Malayalam, earned him widespread recognition.

The treatise remains a vital resource for researchers, academicians and students studying the region's botanical history.

Manilal penned several books and published over 200 research papers besides introducing many new plant species. He is a recipient of several national and international awards.

The Centre honoured him with Padmashree in 2020 for his contributions in the field of science. PTI LGK ROH