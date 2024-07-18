Renowned cardiologist M S Valiathan passes away

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 18 (PTI) Renowned cardiologist Dr M S Valiathan passed away at Manipal in Karnataka on Wednesday night, government sources said. He was 90.

Valiathan was the founding director of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram and the first Vice Chancellor of Manipal University.

He was instrumental in developing low-cost prosthetic valves, disposable blood bags and oxygenators and integrated traditional and modern medical treatment systems.

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the demise of Valiathan, who is considered as one of the country's greatest cardiac surgeons.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Valiathan was Kerala's greatest contribution to the world of medicine.

"He was a popular doctor who pioneered the integration of traditional and modern medical treatment systems. Valyathan's efforts to study and research Ayurvedic medicine while having knowledge of modern medicine were based on the conviction to utilise the potential of the general healthcare sector for the betterment of society," he said.

The chief minister added that the Sree Chitra Institute gained prominence due to the leadership of Valiathan.

Vijayan said the distinguished works by Valiathan on Ayurveda -- The Legacy of Caraka, The Legacy of Susruta and The Legacy of Vagbhata -- were penned with the intention of making the common people understand the possibilities of Ayurveda.

"Apart from Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, recognitions from America and France have also reached him," the chief minister said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described Valiathan as one of India's greatest cardiac surgeons.

"The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology in Thiruvananthapuram and the Manipal Academy of Higher Education are two institutions that are a tribute to his vision and contributions," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.

Ramesh added that in later years, Valiathan devoted himself to advancing the scientific foundations of Ayurveda and wrote a very valuable book called 'The Legacy of Caraka'.

"He came to Ayurveda from the field of modern science and believed that the two can and must be made to converge," the Congress leader said.