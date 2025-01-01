Renowned cartoonist Harish Chandra Shukla dies of heart attack

Ghaziabad: Celebrated cartoonist Harish Chandra Shukla, known by his pen name Kaak, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, a family member said. He was 85.

He is survived by his wife and four sons. His elder son Subhav Shukla is an assistant photo editor with PTI.

Shukla, whose incisive political cartoons became a staple for newspaper readers in the 1980s and 1990s, was widely recognised for his sharp wit and satire.

His ability to distil complex political events into relatable and often humorous illustrations earned him a loyal readership across the country.

Born on March 16, 1940, in the small village of Pura in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, Shukla initially trained as a mechanical engineer. However, his passion for cartoons led him to a prolific career in journalism.

His father Shobha Nath was a freedom fighter, an influence that perhaps shaped his perspective on political and social issues.

Shukla's golden era as a cartoonist spanned the 1980s, particularly between 1983 and 1990, when readers would often turn to his cartoons before delving into the news.

His first cartoon was published in Dainik Jagran in 1967, marking the beginning of a career that saw him work with other prominent newspapers like Jansatta (1983-1985) and Navbharat Times (1985-1999).

Over the years, Shukla received numerous accolades for his contributions. In 2003, he was awarded the 'Kaka Hathrasi Samman' by the Hindi Academy in Delhi. The Kerala Lalit Kala Academy and the Kerala Cartoon Academy also honoured him for his artistic achievements.

In 2009, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His work was further recognised with the National Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2016 and a prestigious honour from the Press Council of India in 2017.