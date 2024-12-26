Renowned economist, enlightened politician: Om Birla condoles Manmohan's demise

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said he was a renowned economist and enlightened politician.

In a post on X, Birla also said Singh served the country for decades as an efficient administrator, finance minister and prime minister.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said "he was treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26. PTI NAB KVK KVK