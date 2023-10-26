Renowned fiction writer Bhima Prusty receives prestigious Sarala Puraskar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 26 (PTI) Eminent fiction writer Bhima Prusty on Thursday received the prestigious ‘Sarala Puraskar’ for his novel ‘Jambuloka’.

The award carries a plaque, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Prominent Marathi writer Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay presented the 44th Sarala Puraskar to Prusty at a function here.

The annual award is given by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the charitable wing of the Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd.

The ‘Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman-2023’, given every year by IMPaCT for lifetime excellence in the field of art, was awarded to Guru Benudhar Mohapatra, a unique pattachitra artist, and renowned flute player Guru Mohini Mohan Patnaik. The award comes with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a plaque each.

Sarala Puraskar was introduced by Dr Bansidhar Panda and his wife Ila Panda for the development and prosperity of Odia literature, especially to attract and encourage new writers.

Chief guest Dr Dnyaneshwar Mulay said literature is his first love. "All the secrets of life are told with poetry. Writing and reading give such energy that even when the body is tired, there is no need for any other entertainment," he said.

A panel discussion on contemporary literature was held between Dr Mulay and Prusty, moderated by poet Kedar Mishra.

On this occasion, the poetry book ‘Rutu Uin Asuchi’ by Dnyaneshwar Mulay, published by ‘Timepass’ and translated by Pravasini Mahakud, was released by the guests. PTI AAM AAM MNB