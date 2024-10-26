Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away

Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 26 (PTI) Renowned Gussadi dance master and Padma Shri recipient Kanaka Raju passed away in Komram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana. He was 83.

Raju died due to old-age related ailments on Friday night and his funeral would be held at Marlavai village in the district on Saturday, official sources said.

Raju, who has been running a school to teach Gussadi, the famous folk dance of Telangana, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Raju and directed officials to conduct the funeral with state honours.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders also condoled the demise of Raju. PTI COR SJR SJR KH