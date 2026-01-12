Renowned Indian artists, international troupes to perform at 'Mahakal Festival' in Ujjain

Bhopal, Jan 12 (PTI) Renowned artists like singers Shankar Mahadevan, Sona Mahapatra and troupes from Indonesia and Sri Lanka will perform at the five-day 'Shri Mahakal Festival' to be organised at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh from January 14.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the festival at Shri Mahakal Mahalok in the temple town on Wednesday at 7 pm, an official said on Monday.

According to an official statement, several renowned artists like singers Mahadevan and Sona Mahapatra will perform at the festival which will continue till January 18.

The festival will be a unique confluence of art, music and ideological discussion in the premises of Shri Mahakal Mahalok and Triveni Museum, noted the official.

The event is being organised under the joint auspices of Veer Bharat Trust and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee.

On the first day, Mahadevan will perform a musical rendition of "Shivoham" with his sons Siddharth and Shivam, while the following day, Mumbai's renowned "The Great Indian Choir" will perform on the theme of "Shiva." On January 17, there will be light music performances by artists Shreyash Shukla from Indore and Vipin Aneja and his band from Mumbai.

The festival will conclude with a Shiva-centric dance drama presented by troupes from Indonesia (Kokorada Putra) and Sri Lanka (Ariyaranne Kaluarachchi), showcasing the event's international reach, according to the official.

Folk and tribal art forms will also be showcased during the festival. Traditional dances such as the Bhadam from Chhindwara, the Thatya from Betul, the Bhagoria from Dhar, and the Baredi from Sagar will be performed at the event, he added. PTI BNS MAS RSY