Renowned Kannada writer Nagarajaiah says elected govts should not be toppled

Mysuru, Oct 3 (PTI) Renowned Kannada writer and scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah on Thursday said it has become impossible for any government to complete its term as he decried attempts by opposition parties to topple elected regimes during their stint in power.

Delivering his inaugural address at the opening of the ten-day Dasara celebrations on the premises of temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills here, he said parties which lost elections should wait for the next election to have a shot at power after winning the confidence of people.

His comments came amidst the probe against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam' case and demands for his resignation by opposition parties.

Nagarajaiah made no reference to the case.

"I pray to the goddess on behalf of the people of the state to fulfill my few wishes," he said. "I pray to the goddess that may the malice to topple the government end and may the thinking for saving and protecting the elected governments prevail. Destroying is easy, but building is difficult. May the common man who is already distressed, not be put under the pressure of repeated elections." "It is impossible for any government to stay in power permanently (to complete its tenure)...for the defeated party to win over the confidence of the people and to come back to power, they can prepare themselves in five years. The malice for toppling governments should come to an end," the 88-year-old added as the famous Dasara celebrations commenced in the city amid religious and traditional fervour.

Appreciating Nagarajaiah for his inaugural address as one filled with values and with issues that are relevant for the state, country and the world today, the Chief Minister said: "In his address, Nagarajaiah has said that in a democratic setup toppling elected governments illegally, is anti-democratic." "This is relevant in today's times. Whoever it is, those who believe in democracy and want it to be strengthened and to continue...(will feel the same)," he said.

Noting that Congress in the state got 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly thanks to the blessings of the people, Siddaramaiah said, people have given the party a mandate to stay in power for five years and to develop the state. "We will certainly work for the development of the state for five years." Nagarajaiah, in his address, also prayed for Israel-Palestine conflict, and Russia-Ukraine war to end.

"...clouds of a greater war should disperse and for the genocide that is happening daily to end, the goddess should give motivation among the leaders of those countries (in that direction)..." The noted literary figure also prayed to the goddess to give good sense among parents aimed at ensuring there are no female foeticide, as he also stressed on the empowerment of women.

Highlighting unemployment as a national issue, Nagarajaiah underlined the need for the central government to address this matter.

He also said that he would pray to the goddess to give motivation to staff in the administration, so that those fighting for the cause of saving and protecting Kannada land, language, culture are not looked upon as "murderers" but treated with affection and good will.

He said, a normal citizen like him inaugurating the "Naada Habba" (state festival) is the "continuation of the idea of democracy." "It reiterates the principle that in democracy citizens are the king. I'm inaugurating the Dasara festivities on behalf of the people of the state with utmost humility and feeling of gratitude." Nagarajaiah also highlighted the traditional and folk art forms associated with Mysuru Dasara including 'Kusti' (wrestling).

"Looking at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar standing strong, despite grappling with obstacles and challenges, it seems to me that they are trained in wrestling..." he said on a lighter note, adding that life is a battlefield and in a battlefield called life one should stand and challenge it without losing hope. PTI KSU RS RS