Renowned 'kirtankar' Baba Maharaj Satarkar cremated with state honours in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) Renowned 'kirtankar' Baba Maharaj Satarkar was cremated with full state honours in Sarsole village in Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Friday in the presence of a huge number of followers and dignitaries.

Satarkar, famous for his discourses in India and abroad, died in Nerul on Thursday at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness.

While Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute earlier in the day, among those present during the final rites were Thane MP Rajan Vichare, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Shashikant Shinde, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, who laid a wreath on behalf of the state government, Navi Mumbai civic chief Rajesh Narvekar and police chief Milind Bharambe.

His grandson Chinmay Maharaj Satarkar lit the funeral pyre after a police contingent gave the three-volley salute.

Speaking at an event in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district after inaugurating several development projects on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Satarkar's work of raising social awareness through 'kirtan and pravachan' will keep inspiring generations to come.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said Baba Maharaj's mellifluous voice and his style of presentation were melodious. PTI COR BNM BNM