Renowned physicist Bikash Sinha dies at 78

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Scientist Bikash Sinha, a former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre, died here on Friday.

Saha was 78. A recipient of Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhusan in 2010, he was suffering from old age-related ailments.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, condoling his demise, described him as a talented nuclear physicist and illustrious son of Bengal.

"Saddened to know about the untimely demise of the great scientist Bikash Sinha," Banerjee tweeted.

Sinha was the director of the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre and the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and a fellow of the Indian National Science Academy.

He was conferred by the West Bengal government the state's highest award 'Bangabibhushan' in 2022 and also the 'Rabindra Smriti Puraskar' in the same year, Banerjee said. PTI AMR NN