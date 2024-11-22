Renowned pulmonologist Digambar Behera to take over as NAMS president

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee and Professor Emeritus at the prestigious Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Dr Digambar Behera will take over as president of the National Academy of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

Dr Behera will take over the charge of the coveted post from Dr S K Sarin, the outgoing President, during a convocation function to be held at the AIIMS, Jodhpur.

The National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), founded in 1961, is the highest academic body of eminent medical and biomedical scientists of India.

The 64th convocation and annual scientific conference of NAMS is being organized on November 23-24 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

According to a statement here, Dr Behera will remain president of NAMS for a period of three years.

Behera said he is proud to occupy this position which was earlier held by legendary medical personalities of the country.

"I will try to keep up the traditions of the academy and will work and see that NAMS contributes further to the medical education, research and health care delivery in the country," he said.

Behera, a renowned pulmonologist in the country, is currently Director of the Pulmonary Medicine and Critical care Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab and an advisor to the Task force for National TB Elimination programme of India. PTI SUN NB NB