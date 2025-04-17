Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik calls on President Murmu

New Delhi: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has called on President Droupadi Murmu, her office said on Thursday.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.

"Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office said in a post on X and shared a picture of the meeting.

The president's office also shared a photo of Lord Ganesha's sand sculpture made by Pattnaik in the UK early this month.

He is the first Indian to have been honoured with the 'Fred Darrington Sand Master Award', for his contributions to the field, during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival held at Weymouth in the county of Dorset in southern England.

Pattnaik got appreciation from the visitors for creating a 10-feet sculpture with the message of "World Peace" at the festival.

"Her inspiring words will always encourage me to strive harder to bring more glory to our beloved nation, Bharat," Pattnaik told PTI.

He said Murmu was happy to know about his achievements and appreciated him.

Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world. He has been honoured with several awards for his iconic creations.