Renowned sculptor Ram Sutar dies at 100; art and crafts world has lost precious gem, says MP CM

Bhopal, Dec 18 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday mourned the demise of celebrated sculptor Ram Sutar and said the world of art and crafts has lost a precious gem.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee, whose creations included the gigantic Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament complex, died late on Wednesday night at his Noida residence. He was 100 and suffering from age-related illnesses, said his son Anil Sutar.

"The magnificent statue of the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, created by the renowned sculptor in Gujarat as the world's tallest statue, the "Statue of Unity," sends a message of unity and integrity not only to India but to the entire world," Yadav said.

"The world of art and crafts has lost a precious gem," Yadav said.

Born in Gondur village in Maharashtra's Dhule district on February 19, 1925, Sutar is known to have been drawn to sculpting from his childhood. He was a gold medallist from JJ School of Art and Architecture in Mumbai.

Sutar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016. Recently, Sutar was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, the state's highest award. PTI MAS BNM