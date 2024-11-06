Renowned singer Sharda Sinha's son hopes her mother will get Padma Vibhushan

Patna, Nov 6 (PTI) Renowned singer Sharda Sinha's son, Anshuman, on Thursday expressed his wish for his late mother to be considered posthumously for the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Anshuman shared his thoughts with journalists at their residence, as a steady stream of visitors arrived to pay their tributes to Sinha.

"She did a lot and her fame extended well beyond Bihar, and even the country. We do not have any grievances or demands as such. But we have always felt that she should have got Padma Vibhushan", said the bereaved son, whose mother was a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

He added, "My mother was not someone who would ever nurse a grouse. We too learnt from her the art of being happy with what we have. But we are aware that the government can bestow honours upon people after death. If Padma Vibhushan is conferred upon my mother posthumously, it will bring happiness to her millions of admirers".

Anshuman, who was beside his mother while she was battling with a life-threatening ailment at AIIMS-Delhi, recalled the "very tough battle" for life the septuagenarian tried to fight, but could not win.

"It seems that she had got an inkling that the end was close, even before she had to be put on ventilator support. She had started telling my sister Vandana and me that things were getting too difficult for her and we should learn to be on our own", recalled the son.

One of the things that Sinha would be remembered for is her rendition of devotional songs meant for 'Chhath', the most popular festival of the state which, incidentally, falls on Thursday when the 'Bihar Kokila' will be consigned to flames.

The coincidence was not lost on Anshuman, who recalled "the last song recorded by my mother was a Bhajan in Bhojpuri. It was a supplication to Chhathi Maiya for relieving the sufferings of devotees. It got rave reviews online. In life, as well as death, she had a deep connection with the festival". PTI NAC MNB