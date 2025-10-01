Renuka Devi temple trust to donate Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund to help Maharashtra's rain-hit farmers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) The authorities of the famous Renuka Devi temple in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs one crore to help rain-affected farmers in the state.

Shri Renuka Devi Sansthan at Mahur will donate the amount to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an office-bearer of the temple trust said.

Torrential rains and floods last week have damaged crops on lakhs of acres of land in large parts of the state, including eight districts of the Marathwada region, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

A meeting was held by the authorities of the temple recently and a resolution to donate Rs one crore was passed, the office-bearer said in a release.

Earlier, the Shri Tuljabhavani Mandir Sansthan in Dharashiv has also announced to donate Rs one crore of aid for the flood-hit farmers in the state. PTI AW NP