Renukaswamy murder case accused Raghavendra's mother dies

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Jul 20 (PTI) The mother of one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case passed away on Saturday, sources said.

Manjulamma (70), mother of Raghavendra, has been ailing for the past one year. She went into depression ever since her son was arrested.

Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda are the key accused and are in jail. Along with them, 15 others have also been arrested.

Raghavendra was the president of the Darshan Fan Club in Chitradurga.

He had allegedly played a key role in abducting Darshan's fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 and bringing him to Bengaluru where he was tortured to death on June 9 for allegedly sending obscene messages to Pavithra.

Police arrested Darshan and Pavithra on June 11.

Raghavendra's family members have appealed to the jail officials to allow him to take part in Manjulamma's last rites.