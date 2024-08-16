Renukaswamy murder case: Final report will be submitted to court soon, says top cop

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday said the final report in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case in which Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others are accused will be submitted to the court by the police at the earliest after getting remaining forensic reports.

A total of seventeen people, including Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently under judicial custody in connection with the case.

"In connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, the investigation is reaching its final stage. Several oral, circumstantial and technical evidence have been gathered. The evidence gathered has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bengaluru, and some electronic devices were sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad," Dayananda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have got some reports, we are told by the concerned FSL officials that more reports will be sent soon. On receiving them, as part of the further investigation, certain clarifications will be sought if necessary. After that, at the earliest, we will submit the final report to the court." "Almost about 70 per cent of the reports have come from the Bengaluru FSL, and the remaining regarding electronic devices which we had sent to CFSL Hyderabad, those reports are still pending," he added.

A court here on Wednesday had extended till August 28 the judicial custody of Darshan and all other accused.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

Police sources said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" for Renukaswamy's murder, claiming that it has been proved from the probe that she instigated other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime.