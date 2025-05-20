Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan appears in court

Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other accused appeared before a city court on Tuesday in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

They appeared as part of a routine legal formality related to the case.

The court session concluded with the next hearing posted for July 7, 2025.

Darshan (47) and his friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, are among the 17 accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Darshan, Gowda and a few others were granted bail by the High Court on December 13 last year, while the remaining accused had received bail earlier.

According to police, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which allegedly enraged Darshan and led to the murder.

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9 last year.

Raghavendra, one of the accused and a member of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, allegedly lured Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar under the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him.

It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage caused by multiple blunt force injuries. PTI CORR AMP SSK ROH