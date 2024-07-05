Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada film director Milana Prakash questioned

Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Kannada film director Milana Prakash was on Friday questioned by the police in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his co-star Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are in judicial custody in connection with the case.

Soon after Renukaswamy’s murder, Darshan had gone for the shooting of the Kannada film titled ‘Devil’.

The police recorded the statement of Prakash and former Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru Mohan Raj at Basaveshwara police station.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan wrote to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda requesting him to set right records that she was the wife of the actor and not Pavithra Gowda.

“While addressing the media initially, you wrongly addressed Smt Pavithra Gowda as Darshan Srinivas’ wife, which was furthered by all including the Home Minister of Karnataka as well as the national media,” she wrote in her letter.

Vijayalakshmi said she is the only legally wedded wife of the 48-year-old actor.

Darshan's fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga was murdered on June 8 for allegedly sending lewd messages to Pavithra Gowda.